"We can end Russia's war against Ukraine". Trump spoke about the conditions

US President Donald Trump has said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky can immediately end the war in Ukraine. As a condition, he hinted at giving up Crimea and joining NATO.

He reported this on the social network Truth Social.

Ukrainian President Zelensky can almost immediately end the war with Russia if he wants, or continue the fight. Donald Trump President of the United States

He then suggested remembering "how it all began," mentioning the loss of Crimea and alluding to Ukraine's rejection of NATO membership.

Remember how it all began. No return of Crimea, which Obama gave away (12 years ago, without a single shot being fired!), and no Ukraine joining NATO. Some things never change!

Trump's post

After the Alaska meeting, information appeared in the media about what Putin wants in exchange for peace. It is alleged that the Russian Federation is demanding the complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Donetsk region in exchange for freezing the front in the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

In addition, Moscow is allegedly ready to discuss the withdrawal of its troops from the Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Putin also wants Crimea to be recognized as Russian, but it is unclear whether only by the US or by all Western countries and Ukraine.

In addition, the Russian Federation has requirements regarding the status of the Russian language and more.