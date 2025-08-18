US President Donald Trump has said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky can immediately end the war in Ukraine. As a condition, he hinted at giving up Crimea and joining NATO.
Trump named the conditions for ending Russia's war against Ukraine
He reported this on the social network Truth Social.
He then suggested remembering "how it all began," mentioning the loss of Crimea and alluding to Ukraine's rejection of NATO membership.
Remember how it all began. No return of Crimea, which Obama gave away (12 years ago, without a single shot being fired!), and no Ukraine joining NATO. Some things never change!
After the Alaska meeting, information appeared in the media about what Putin wants in exchange for peace. It is alleged that the Russian Federation is demanding the complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Donetsk region in exchange for freezing the front in the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.
In addition, the Russian Federation has requirements regarding the status of the Russian language and more.
