"We can end Russia's war against Ukraine". Trump spoke about the conditions
"We can end Russia's war against Ukraine". Trump spoke about the conditions

Donald Trump
Trump
US President Donald Trump has said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky can immediately end the war in Ukraine. As a condition, he hinted at giving up Crimea and joining NATO.

  • Donald Trump suggested that Ukrainian President Zelensky could immediately end the war in Ukraine by meeting certain conditions.
  • Trump hinted at giving up Crimea and joining NATO as possible conditions for peace negotiations.
  • Putin's demands include the withdrawal of Ukrainian Armed Forces from regions like Donetsk, recognition of Crimea as Russian, and addressing the status of the Russian language in Ukraine.

Trump named the conditions for ending Russia's war against Ukraine

He reported this on the social network Truth Social.

Ukrainian President Zelensky can almost immediately end the war with Russia if he wants, or continue the fight.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

He then suggested remembering "how it all began," mentioning the loss of Crimea and alluding to Ukraine's rejection of NATO membership.

Remember how it all began. No return of Crimea, which Obama gave away (12 years ago, without a single shot being fired!), and no Ukraine joining NATO. Some things never change!

Trump's post

After the Alaska meeting, information appeared in the media about what Putin wants in exchange for peace. It is alleged that the Russian Federation is demanding the complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Donetsk region in exchange for freezing the front in the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

In addition, Moscow is allegedly ready to discuss the withdrawal of its troops from the Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Putin also wants Crimea to be recognized as Russian, but it is unclear whether only by the US or by all Western countries and Ukraine.

In addition, the Russian Federation has requirements regarding the status of the Russian language and more.

New sanctions against Russia. What Trump decided
Putin managed to avoid sanctions again
Media reveals unexpected details of Trump-Putin talks
Putin fooled Trump again
European leaders put forward a new demand to Trump regarding Ukraine
European Commission
Europe has announced its clear position

