European leaders put forward a new demand to Trump regarding Ukraine

Leaders from several European countries have appealed to US President Donald Trump after he concluded talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, demanding that Ukraine receive unwavering security guarantees.

Europe has announced its clear position

European leaders stressed that they support the US President's efforts to end Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

In addition, they await the results of the trilateral summit involving Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin.

According to the allies, they are ready to work on preparing for this meeting to bring the establishment of a just and lasting peace closer as soon as possible:

We clearly state that Ukraine must have unbreakable security guarantees in order to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We welcome President Trump's statement that the United States is ready to provide security guarantees. The "Coalition of the Willing" is ready to play an active role, the official statement says. Share

What is important to understand is that this document was signed by: