European leaders put forward a new demand to Trump regarding Ukraine
Leaders from several European countries have appealed to US President Donald Trump after he concluded talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, demanding that Ukraine receive unwavering security guarantees.

Points of attention

  • Leaders from various European nations are standing by Ukraine and pushing for concrete actions to end Russia's aggressive war.
  • The trilateral summit involving Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin holds promise for advancing peace efforts in the region.

European leaders stressed that they support the US President's efforts to end Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

In addition, they await the results of the trilateral summit involving Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin.

According to the allies, they are ready to work on preparing for this meeting to bring the establishment of a just and lasting peace closer as soon as possible:

We clearly state that Ukraine must have unbreakable security guarantees in order to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We welcome President Trump's statement that the United States is ready to provide security guarantees. The "Coalition of the Willing" is ready to play an active role, the official statement says.

What is important to understand is that this document was signed by:

  • President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen,

  • French President Emmanuel Macron,

  • Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni,

  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz,

  • British Prime Minister Keir Starmer,

  • President of Finland Alexander Stubb,

  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk,

  • President of the European Council Antonio Costa.

