"The war will be over long before Christmas." Senator Graham named the key condition

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine could end before Christmas, but only if a trilateral summit is held between Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- Graham believes Trump may need to impose sanctions and go all-in to punish supporters of Russia's military actions, such as buyers of cheap Russian oil and gas.
- If the trilateral meeting happens as anticipated, Graham is cautiously optimistic that the war will come to an end well before the Christmas season.
Graham voiced his prediction about the end of the war
According to the senator, Ukraine will not be able to expel all Russian occupiers, and Putin will never be able to capture Kyiv.
He also drew attention to the fact that the key to a dignified and just end to this war is the creation of Russia's "deterrence infrastructure."
The politician also predicted that the US president will likely have to go all-in to punish those who buy cheap Russian oil and gas, supporting Putin's military machine.
According to Graham, the exchange of territories could very well be part of any mediation agreement.
