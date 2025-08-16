"The war will be over long before Christmas." Senator Graham named the key condition
"The war will be over long before Christmas." Senator Graham named the key condition

Читати українською
Source:  The Hill

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine could end before Christmas, but only if a trilateral summit is held between Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • Graham believes Trump may need to impose sanctions and go all-in to punish supporters of Russia's military actions, such as buyers of cheap Russian oil and gas.
  • If the trilateral meeting happens as anticipated, Graham is cautiously optimistic that the war will come to an end well before the Christmas season.

According to the senator, Ukraine will not be able to expel all Russian occupiers, and Putin will never be able to capture Kyiv.

He also drew attention to the fact that the key to a dignified and just end to this war is the creation of Russia's "deterrence infrastructure."

If the trilateral meeting between President Trump, President Zelensky, and Putin does take place, then I am cautiously optimistic that this war will be over well before Christmas.

The politician also predicted that the US president will likely have to go all-in to punish those who buy cheap Russian oil and gas, supporting Putin's military machine.

According to Graham, the exchange of territories could very well be part of any mediation agreement.

There will be an exchange of territories. It is impossible to evict all the Russians, but the Ukrainians will make this deal, not the United States. Ukraine will make this deal, and Trump will end this war. I have never been more optimistic than I am now, the senator added.

