"The war will be over long before Christmas." Senator Graham named the key condition

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine could end before Christmas, but only if a trilateral summit is held between Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Vladimir Putin.

Graham voiced his prediction about the end of the war

According to the senator, Ukraine will not be able to expel all Russian occupiers, and Putin will never be able to capture Kyiv.

He also drew attention to the fact that the key to a dignified and just end to this war is the creation of Russia's "deterrence infrastructure."

If the trilateral meeting between President Trump, President Zelensky, and Putin does take place, then I am cautiously optimistic that this war will be over well before Christmas. Lindsey Graham US Senator

The politician also predicted that the US president will likely have to go all-in to punish those who buy cheap Russian oil and gas, supporting Putin's military machine.

According to Graham, the exchange of territories could very well be part of any mediation agreement.