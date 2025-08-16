President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he has reached an agreement in principle with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for a "territorial swap" between Ukraine and Russia. Despite this, the White House chief of staff suggested that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky would reject such a deal.
Points of attention
- Details of the talks between Trump and Putin reveal a push for Ukraine to make a deal, citing Russia's power status.
- The possibility of a successful agreement is portrayed as '50 to 50,' with Trump emphasizing the importance of Ukraine agreeing to the terms.
Trump reveals details of talks with Putin
However, later, the head of the White House cynically repeated several times that the main issue now was for Ukraine to accept the agreements he had reached with Putin.
According to him, there should supposedly be an exchange of territories, as a result of which Russia would receive part of Ukrainian territory, and Ukraine would receive security guarantees that would not be linked to NATO.
Trump has not yet specified which territories he is talking about.
The head of the White House assessed the possibility of concluding an agreement as "50 to 50" and separately specified what signal he would send to Volodymyr Zelensky during a conversation with him:
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-