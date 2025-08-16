"The decision is his." Trump addressed Zelensky after talks with Putin

President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he has reached an agreement in principle with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for a "territorial swap" between Ukraine and Russia. Despite this, the White House chief of staff suggested that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky would reject such a deal.

Trump reveals details of talks with Putin

I'll call NATO a little later. I'll call various people I think are necessary. And, of course, I'll call President (Volodymyr — ed.) Zelensky and tell him about today's meeting. Ultimately, the decision is theirs. Donald Trump President of the United States

However, later, the head of the White House cynically repeated several times that the main issue now was for Ukraine to accept the agreements he had reached with Putin.

According to him, there should supposedly be an exchange of territories, as a result of which Russia would receive part of Ukrainian territory, and Ukraine would receive security guarantees that would not be linked to NATO.

Trump has not yet specified which territories he is talking about.

"It was on these issues that we negotiated and on these issues we essentially agreed, very much agreed... We are very close to an agreement, and Ukraine must agree to it. Although it is possible that they will say 'no,'" the US president noted. Share

The head of the White House assessed the possibility of concluding an agreement as "50 to 50" and separately specified what signal he would send to Volodymyr Zelensky during a conversation with him: