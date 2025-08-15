Trump and official US delegation arrive in Alaska — what's known

The presidential plane with US President Donald Trump on board has arrived in Alaska, where he is scheduled to meet with Russian President Putin and discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump has already arrived in Alaska

At the airfield where American Flight 1 arrived, a pedestal with a red carpet and the inscription Alaska 2025 was installed.

It is expected that events related to the summit with the participation of US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Putin will begin at 11 a.m. local time (10 p.m. Kyiv time).

The US President is accompanied by an official delegation, which includes:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio,

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant,

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick,

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff,

Press Secretary Caroline Levitt,

CIA Director John Ratcliffe,

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and her deputy Dan Scavino.

The Russian side will also be represented in an expanded composition.

The meeting between Putin and Trump will be held in a "three-on-three" format, rather than "one-on-one", with the participation of ministers, the White House reports.

US President Donald Trump said that the main purpose of his meeting with Putin in Alaska on Friday was to prepare for a trilateral meeting, including with the President of Ukraine, to make decisions on ending hostilities in Ukraine.