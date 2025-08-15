Trump-Putin meeting. Ukraine hopes for a strong US position — Zelenskyy

Russian occupiers continue to kill civilians even on the day of the talks in Alaska. Moscow shows no signs of being ready to end the war in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of an honest end to the war in Ukraine during the Trump-Putin meeting.
- Russian occupiers show no signs of willingness to peacefully resolve the conflict, as attacks on civilians continue.
- Ukraine looks towards a strong US position for support in ending the war and achieving peace in the country.
Ukraine hopes for a strong US position — Zelenskyy
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an evening video address.
Zelenskyy said he is receiving intelligence and diplomatic reports on preparations for the Alaska meeting — what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is bringing there. At the same time, reports are coming in from regions of Ukraine that came under Russian attacks on August 15.
The President emphasized that there are no signals that the Kremlin is preparing to end the war in Ukraine. On the day of the talks in Alaska, the enemy continues to kill. This says a lot about the real intentions of the Russian regime and Putin.
