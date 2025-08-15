Trump-Putin meeting. Ukraine hopes for a strong US position — Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Trump-Putin meeting. Ukraine hopes for a strong US position — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

Russian occupiers continue to kill civilians even on the day of the talks in Alaska. Moscow shows no signs of being ready to end the war in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of an honest end to the war in Ukraine during the Trump-Putin meeting.
  • Russian occupiers show no signs of willingness to peacefully resolve the conflict, as attacks on civilians continue.
  • Ukraine looks towards a strong US position for support in ending the war and achieving peace in the country.

Ukraine hopes for a strong US position — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an evening video address.

Zelenskyy said he is receiving intelligence and diplomatic reports on preparations for the Alaska meeting — what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is bringing there. At the same time, reports are coming in from regions of Ukraine that came under Russian attacks on August 15.

Sumy — Russian attack on the central market. Dnipro region — attacks on cities and enterprises. Zaporizhia, Kherson region, Donetsk region — deliberate Russian attacks. The war continues.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The President emphasized that there are no signals that the Kremlin is preparing to end the war in Ukraine. On the day of the talks in Alaska, the enemy continues to kill. This says a lot about the real intentions of the Russian regime and Putin.

The day before, we discussed with the United States of America, with the Europeans, what could really work. Everyone needs an honest end to the war. Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible to end the war. We hope for a strong American position. Everything will depend on this — the Russians are counting on American power. Exactly on power.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
We must end this war — Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky explained whether it is worth counting on the end of the war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin is bluffing Trump about Russia's ability to seize all of Ukraine — Zelenskyy
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Achieving a just peace in Ukraine. Zelenskyy revealed the purpose of the "Coalition of the Determined" meeting
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?