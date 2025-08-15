Trump-Putin meeting. Ukraine hopes for a strong US position — Zelenskyy

Russian occupiers continue to kill civilians even on the day of the talks in Alaska. Moscow shows no signs of being ready to end the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine hopes for a strong US position — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an evening video address.

Zelenskyy said he is receiving intelligence and diplomatic reports on preparations for the Alaska meeting — what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is bringing there. At the same time, reports are coming in from regions of Ukraine that came under Russian attacks on August 15.

Sumy — Russian attack on the central market. Dnipro region — attacks on cities and enterprises. Zaporizhia, Kherson region, Donetsk region — deliberate Russian attacks. The war continues. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President emphasized that there are no signals that the Kremlin is preparing to end the war in Ukraine. On the day of the talks in Alaska, the enemy continues to kill. This says a lot about the real intentions of the Russian regime and Putin.