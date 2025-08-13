Achieving a just peace in Ukraine. Zelenskyy revealed the purpose of the "Coalition of the Determined" meeting

Today's talks between the leaders of Ukraine, Europe, and the United States could bring the end of the Russian war closer.
Zelenskyy revealed the purpose of the "Coalition of the Determined" meeting on August 13
The head of the Ukrainian state thanked German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who adopted a special format — a conversation between Europe and the United States.
Zelenskyy emphasized that it is always important to have coordinated positions and help each other move towards true peace.
According to the president, everyone in Europe equally perceives the key principles that can guarantee Europeans security.
Zelenskyy noted that the path to peace cannot be determined without Ukraine, and negotiations can only bring results when they take place under conditions of a ceasefire.
According to French President Emmanuel Macron, during the conversation, Trump promised that any territorial issues could only be discussed with the participation of Ukraine.
Trump also wants to achieve a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine during the meeting.
