Achieving a just peace in Ukraine. Zelenskyy revealed the purpose of the "Coalition of the Determined" meeting
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Achieving a just peace in Ukraine. Zelenskyy revealed the purpose of the "Coalition of the Determined" meeting

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

Today's talks between the leaders of Ukraine, Europe, and the United States could bring the end of the Russian war closer.

Points of attention

  • The meeting between Zelenskyy and leaders from Europe and the US aims to bring an end to the Russian war in Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy emphasizes the significance of coordinated positions and joint efforts in achieving true peace.
  • Negotiations under conditions of a ceasefire are seen as crucial for attaining tangible results in the path to peace in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy revealed the purpose of the "Coalition of the Determined" meeting on August 13

The head of the Ukrainian state thanked German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who adopted a special format — a conversation between Europe and the United States.

Zelenskyy emphasized that it is always important to have coordinated positions and help each other move towards true peace.

According to the president, everyone in Europe equally perceives the key principles that can guarantee Europeans security.

We are cooperating constructively with the US. We are preparing joint steps. I hope that today we are closer to ending the war and building a guaranteed peaceful future.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that the path to peace cannot be determined without Ukraine, and negotiations can only bring results when they take place under conditions of a ceasefire.

As a reminder, today, August 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump, and European leaders called to discuss Trump's upcoming meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, during the conversation, Trump promised that any territorial issues could only be discussed with the participation of Ukraine.

Trump also wants to achieve a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine during the meeting.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky is urgently leaving for Germany — what is the purpose?
Zelensky, Trump and European leaders gather for virtual summit
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
We must end this war — Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky explained whether it is worth counting on the end of the war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin is bluffing Trump about Russia's ability to seize all of Ukraine — Zelenskyy
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?