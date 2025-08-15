US President Donald Trump and illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin have met in Anchorage, Alaska, for talks focused on the war in Ukraine.

Trump met Putin in Anchorage

Putin and Trump stepped off their planes in Anchorage almost simultaneously and walked toward each other. Trump greeted Putin with applause, then the presidents shook hands on the airfield.

Putin got into Trump's Cadillac at the airfield. The Putin-Trump summit began with a one-on-one in the US president's limousine. Share

Trump said that a peace deal in Ukraine would have to be negotiated between Moscow and Kyiv, but he wanted to prepare the ground for a possible agreement. He also counted on talks between Putin and Zelensky, and admitted his participation in the process.

Russian propagandists accidentally aired a clip from a meeting where a journalist asks Putin if he will stop killing people. The Russian dictator pretends not to hear.

The Russian dictator is visiting the United States for the first time in a decade — his last visit was to New York in 2015 for the UN General Assembly.

Today's summit in Alaska is the first in-person meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States since 2021, when Putin spoke with then-President Joe Biden in Geneva. Share

As announced, the leaders were first to hold a tete-a-tete meeting (only in the presence of interpreters), and then negotiations in the delegation format.

However, the American NBC News, citing a senior White House official, wrote that the previously scheduled face-to-face meeting between Trump and Vladimir Putin will now take place in a "three-on-three" format.

According to the official, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will participate in the talks.