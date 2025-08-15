US President Donald Trump and illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin have met in Anchorage, Alaska, for talks focused on the war in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Anchorage, Alaska, for talks on the war in Ukraine, marking the first personal meeting between the leaders since 2021.
- The summit began with a one-on-one meeting between Trump and Putin, followed by negotiations in a delegation format with additional participants.
- Trump aims to pave the way for a possible agreement between Moscow and Kyiv, emphasizing the importance of negotiations to achieve peace in Ukraine.
Trump met Putin in Anchorage
Putin and Trump stepped off their planes in Anchorage almost simultaneously and walked toward each other. Trump greeted Putin with applause, then the presidents shook hands on the airfield.
Trump said that a peace deal in Ukraine would have to be negotiated between Moscow and Kyiv, but he wanted to prepare the ground for a possible agreement. He also counted on talks between Putin and Zelensky, and admitted his participation in the process.
Russian propagandists accidentally aired a clip from a meeting where a journalist asks Putin if he will stop killing people. The Russian dictator pretends not to hear.
The Russian dictator is visiting the United States for the first time in a decade — his last visit was to New York in 2015 for the UN General Assembly.
As announced, the leaders were first to hold a tete-a-tete meeting (only in the presence of interpreters), and then negotiations in the delegation format.
However, the American NBC News, citing a senior White House official, wrote that the previously scheduled face-to-face meeting between Trump and Vladimir Putin will now take place in a "three-on-three" format.
According to the official, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will participate in the talks.
