During the meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of exchanging territories will be discussed, but specific decisions on this will be made by Ukraine.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump expressed support for Ukraine in resolving the territorial exchange issue with Russia before his meeting with President Vladimir Putin.
- Trump discussed providing security guarantees for Ukraine, emphasizing that it will not be under NATO auspices.
- Trump believes that Russian attacks on Ukraine are aimed at strengthening Putin's position before negotiations, expressing optimism about the talks with Putin.
Trump seeks to bring Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table
US President Donald Trump made this statement in comments to reporters aboard the presidential plane heading to Alaska.
According to Trump, the United States will provide Ukraine with certain security guarantees together with European countries, but this will not be done under the auspices of NATO.
Trump was also asked to comment on Russia's strikes on Ukraine. In response, the US president suggested that Putin was trying to strengthen his position before the talks.
He's trying to create a scene. In his mind, it's going to help them get the best deal. In fact, it's hurting them. But he thinks it's going to help them get a better deal if they can keep killing. Maybe it's just his genes. But he thinks it gives him leverage in the negotiations. I think it's hurting him, but I'll talk to him about that later.
At the same time, the US president expressed some optimism about today's talks with Putin.
At the same time, the American president recalled that the Russian economy is going through difficult times, so if the negotiations do not yield results, Russia will have even bigger problems.
There will be very serious economic consequences. I'm not doing this for my health, of course? I'm doing this to save a lot of lives. So there will be very serious economic consequences," Trump said, answering a question about the possibility of new sanctions against Russia.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-