During the meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of exchanging territories will be discussed, but specific decisions on this will be made by Ukraine.

Trump seeks to bring Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table

US President Donald Trump made this statement in comments to reporters aboard the presidential plane heading to Alaska.

[The issue of territory swaps] will be discussed, but I have to let Ukraine make that decision. And I think they will make the right decision. But I am not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I am here to bring everyone to the negotiating table. If we make progress, I will discuss it. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to Trump, the United States will provide Ukraine with certain security guarantees together with European countries, but this will not be done under the auspices of NATO.

Trump was also asked to comment on Russia's strikes on Ukraine. In response, the US president suggested that Putin was trying to strengthen his position before the talks.

He's trying to create a scene. In his mind, it's going to help them get the best deal. In fact, it's hurting them. But he thinks it's going to help them get a better deal if they can keep killing. Maybe it's just his genes. But he thinks it gives him leverage in the negotiations. I think it's hurting him, but I'll talk to him about that later.

At the same time, the US president expressed some optimism about today's talks with Putin.

There is mutual respect on both sides. And I think something will come of it. I noticed that he brings a lot of businessmen from Russia. And that is good. I like it because they want to do business, but they will not do business until we deal with the war. Share

At the same time, the American president recalled that the Russian economy is going through difficult times, so if the negotiations do not yield results, Russia will have even bigger problems.