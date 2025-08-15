Trump intrigued the world with two words before meeting with Putin
Donald Trump
The summit between US leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will begin in Alaska on August 15. It will begin at 10:30 p.m. Kyiv time. The US president decided to issue the most concise statement possible, leaving for the negotiations.

Points of attention

  • The world is eagerly anticipating the outcomes of the Trump-Putin summit, with Trump's blunt remarks hinting at the potential for swift conclusions based on the initial meeting dynamics.
  • The future of US-Russia relations hangs in the balance as the two leaders prepare to engage in discussions that could shape peace possibilities in the near future.

High stakes!!! — that's exactly what the head of the White House wrote on his own social network.

This happened shortly before he was to leave Washington and head to Alaska to meet with Putin.

As you know, Donald Trump has repeatedly repeated that from this meeting he plans to agree on ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Despite this, the Kremlin claims that they will not sign any agreements or documents.

According to Trump, his summit with Putin will end "very quickly" if the American leader realizes from the first minutes that the meeting is going "badly."

We'll find out where everyone is. And I'll know within the first two, three, four, five minutes... whether it's going to be a good meeting or a bad one. And if it's a bad meeting, it'll be over very quickly. And if it's a good meeting, we'll have peace in the near future.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

