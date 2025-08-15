US slaps sanctions on Russia shortly before Alaska meeting
Category
Economics
Publication date

US slaps sanctions on Russia shortly before Alaska meeting

What is known about new US sanctions against Russia?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The US State Department and Treasury Department have officially announced that they are imposing sanctions against the Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex, as well as its executives.

Points of attention

  • The Russian authorities have yet to respond to the new sanctions, which come ahead of a summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
  • Recent events, such as Tether freezing $28 million of USDT on Garantex, have further shaken the Russian cryptocurrency exchange.

What is known about new US sanctions against Russia?

The US State Department and Treasury Department have announced sanctions against the Russian crypto exchange Garantex and its executives.

In addition, the US authorities have made it clear that a reward of up to six million dollars is being offered for information that will help detain the company's executives.

What is important to understand is that the Russian Garantex exchange is actively used by cybercriminals and criminal groups for the purpose of money laundering.

Over the past 6 years, the US claims that at least ninety-six billion dollars worth of cryptocurrency transactions have been conducted through it.

The Russian authorities have not yet reacted in any way to the new sanctions strike from the United States, which was inflicted on the eve of the summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

By the way, on March 6, 2025, it became known that the stablecoin issuer Tether froze 2.5 billion rubles ($28 million) of USDT on the Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex, which caused the platform to suspend operations.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Many problems, hundreds of agents. How the preparation for the Trump-Putin meeting is going
Preparations for the Trump-Putin meeting - how it's all going
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What Putin will offer Trump in Alaska — analyst's forecast
Putin will try to “tempt” Trump
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The West is discussing the revival of the "Iron Rhine" for war with Russia
The West again remembered the "Iron Rhine"

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?