US slaps sanctions on Russia shortly before Alaska meeting

The US State Department and Treasury Department have officially announced that they are imposing sanctions against the Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex, as well as its executives.

What is known about new US sanctions against Russia?

In addition, the US authorities have made it clear that a reward of up to six million dollars is being offered for information that will help detain the company's executives.

What is important to understand is that the Russian Garantex exchange is actively used by cybercriminals and criminal groups for the purpose of money laundering.

Over the past 6 years, the US claims that at least ninety-six billion dollars worth of cryptocurrency transactions have been conducted through it.

The Russian authorities have not yet reacted in any way to the new sanctions strike from the United States, which was inflicted on the eve of the summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.