According to anonymous sources, NBC News reports that US leader Donald Trump will roll out the red carpet in honor of the arrival of war criminal and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

Trump plans to greet war criminal Putin with honors

Anonymous media sources in the White House reported that the US president wants to personally greet the Russian dictator upon his arrival.

According to insiders, the specific details and movement scenario are still being finalized.

In addition, it is indicated that Donald Trump does not plan to call Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky or allies in Europe before the meeting on August 15.

There is a high probability that the US president will change his mind on this matter during his long 7-hour flight from Washington to Anchorage.

What is also important to understand is that a pro-Ukrainian rally began in the American city of Anchorage, Alaska, on the eve of the summit between US and Russian leaders Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

According to the head of the White House himself, he is prepared for the meeting with the dictator to be a failure.