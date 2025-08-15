Trump may leave summit with Putin early
Trump may leave summit with Putin early

Source:  CNN

White House insiders told reporters that US President Donald Trump is determined to prematurely end his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if he realizes that the illegitimate Kremlin leader does not want to end the war against Ukraine and sign a peace agreement.

  • Anonymous sources reveal that Trump and his team are cautiously optimistic about the summit's prospects, with the US president stressing the importance of being in the same room with Putin to assess his stance on a ceasefire.
  • Trump's determination to swiftly determine the success or failure of the meeting reflects his commitment to achieving peace in the near future and willingness to take decisive action based on Putin's response.

Trump is flying to Alaska with a specific purpose

According to the American leader himself, he does not plan to waste his time.

Moreover, Trump assured that it would only take him a few minutes to understand Putin's intentions.

We'll figure out where everyone's position is, and I'll figure it out within the first two, three, four, five minutes. We usually figure out whether the meeting is going to be a success or a failure, and if it's a failure, it'll be over very quickly, and if it's a success, we'll have peace in the near future.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to anonymous sources, the American leader and his entire team are cautiously optimistic about the prospects of this summit.

Trump believes he needs to be in the same room with the Russian dictator to assess what he is "tuned in" to regarding a ceasefire.

The US president stressed that he expects Putin to take the meeting seriously, threatening "very serious consequences" for Russia if it does not agree to end the war.

