Melania Trump gave Putin a secret letter

As Reuters has learned, US First Lady Melania Trump wrote a personal letter to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with appeals regarding Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

The journalists learned about this from their anonymous sources in the White House.

Insiders claim that Melania Trump allegedly wrote a personal letter to Vladimir Putin.

The First Lady of the United States asked her husband, Donald Trump, to deliver a message to the Russian dictator.

The US President agreed and presented it to Putin during a meeting in Alaska.

Anonymous sources in the White House did not want to reveal the detailed contents of the letter.

Despite this, they confirmed to journalists that it was about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russian invaders against the backdrop of the war.

Interestingly, Donald Trump recently declared his wife Melania's "neutrality," commenting on the First Lady's influence on his decisions regarding Ukraine.

However, he admitted that he sometimes changed his position on Russia when the first lady reminded him of Putin's increasing terror.