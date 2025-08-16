New sanctions against Russia. What Trump decided

US President Donald Trump made it clear after talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska that he would not yet impose energy sanctions on Russia, which he had threatened the Kremlin with. But he added that this decision could soon change.
Points of attention
- The delay in imposing new sanctions highlights the complexity of US-Russia relations and the delicate balance of negotiations between the two countries.
- The evolving situation underscores the need for continued monitoring of diplomatic developments and potential impacts on international relations and regional stability.
Putin managed to avoid sanctions again
Journalists asked the head of the White House how he currently assesses the possibility of imposing new energy sanctions against Russia after what happened during the negotiations with Putin.
What is important to understand is that Trump has already officially acknowledged that he and Putin have agreed to exchange territories between Ukraine and Russia, "Zelensky has to accept it."
In addition, the head of the White House announced new negotiations with the Russian dictator, which will likely take place in Moscow.
Trump is also ready to participate in a meeting between Zelensky and Putin, if one takes place.
