US President Donald Trump made it clear after talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska that he would not yet impose energy sanctions on Russia, which he had threatened the Kremlin with. But he added that this decision could soon change.

Putin managed to avoid sanctions again

Journalists asked the head of the White House how he currently assesses the possibility of imposing new energy sanctions against Russia after what happened during the negotiations with Putin.

Because of what happened today, I don't think I have to think about it. Or rather, I may have to think about it in 2-3 weeks, but we don't have to think about it now. The meeting went very well. Donald Trump President of the United States

What is important to understand is that Trump has already officially acknowledged that he and Putin have agreed to exchange territories between Ukraine and Russia, "Zelensky has to accept it."

It is precisely on these issues that we negotiated and on these issues we essentially agreed, very much agreed... We are very close to an agreement, and Ukraine must agree to it. Although it is possible that they will say "no." Donald Trump President of the United States

In addition, the head of the White House announced new negotiations with the Russian dictator, which will likely take place in Moscow.