New Trump-Putin talks — where and when
Category
Politics
Publication date

New Trump-Putin talks — where and when

Trump seeks new meeting with Putin
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump has said that new talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place soon. It is likely that the next time it will take place in the capital of the aggressor country, Russia - Moscow.

Points of attention

  • Trump revealed the agreement on a 'territorial exchange' with Putin, subject to Zelensky's approval.
  • The upcoming talks raise concerns and speculation about the geopolitical implications of any agreement reached between the two leaders.

Trump seeks new meeting with Putin

The talks between the US president and the Russian dictator lasted 2.5 hours.

After the meeting ended, they refused to answer journalists' questions and only made speeches.

Interestingly, Donald Trump was as concise as possible and generally limited himself to just thanking people.

"We'll talk very soon and, perhaps, see you soon!" he addressed Putin.

The Russian dictator responded to this with an unexpected question:

Next time in Moscow?

The head of the White House admitted that he was not ready for such an offer, but did not reject it:

"Wow, that's interesting. I didn't mean that, but it could be. Thank you, Vladimir," Trump replied.

What is important to understand is that the US president later revealed what he had agreed to with the Russian dictator. It was about a "territorial exchange" between Ukraine and Russia.

However, Donald Trump acknowledged that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy may refuse such an agreement.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The decision is his." Trump addressed Zelensky after talks with Putin
Trump reveals details of talks with Putin
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New sanctions against Russia. What Trump decided
Putin managed to avoid sanctions again
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers repelled the Russian army near 7 settlements
What is known about the new successes of Ukrainian soldiers?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?