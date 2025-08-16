US President Donald Trump has said that new talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place soon. It is likely that the next time it will take place in the capital of the aggressor country, Russia - Moscow.
Points of attention
- Trump revealed the agreement on a 'territorial exchange' with Putin, subject to Zelensky's approval.
- The upcoming talks raise concerns and speculation about the geopolitical implications of any agreement reached between the two leaders.
Trump seeks new meeting with Putin
The talks between the US president and the Russian dictator lasted 2.5 hours.
After the meeting ended, they refused to answer journalists' questions and only made speeches.
Interestingly, Donald Trump was as concise as possible and generally limited himself to just thanking people.
The Russian dictator responded to this with an unexpected question:
The head of the White House admitted that he was not ready for such an offer, but did not reject it:
What is important to understand is that the US president later revealed what he had agreed to with the Russian dictator. It was about a "territorial exchange" between Ukraine and Russia.
However, Donald Trump acknowledged that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy may refuse such an agreement.
