US President Donald Trump has said that new talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place soon. It is likely that the next time it will take place in the capital of the aggressor country, Russia - Moscow.

Trump seeks new meeting with Putin

The talks between the US president and the Russian dictator lasted 2.5 hours.

After the meeting ended, they refused to answer journalists' questions and only made speeches.

Interestingly, Donald Trump was as concise as possible and generally limited himself to just thanking people.

"We'll talk very soon and, perhaps, see you soon!" he addressed Putin.

The Russian dictator responded to this with an unexpected question:

Next time in Moscow?

The head of the White House admitted that he was not ready for such an offer, but did not reject it:

"Wow, that's interesting. I didn't mean that, but it could be. Thank you, Vladimir," Trump replied.

What is important to understand is that the US president later revealed what he had agreed to with the Russian dictator. It was about a "territorial exchange" between Ukraine and Russia.