Ukrainian soldiers repelled the Russian army near 7 settlements
What is known about the new successes of Ukrainian soldiers?
Source:  DeepState

DeepState analysts have received data indicating that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully push back Russian troops near Rubizhne, Zolotye Kolodyaz, Vesely, Vilny, Shakhovye, Nykanorivka, and Sukhetske.

Points of attention

  • The losses of the Russian invaders on the front section included 271 irretrievable losses, 101 sanitary losses, and the capture of 13 prisoners, along with various military equipment.
  • Stabilization operations in the Dobropil direction are ongoing, with the 93rd Kholodny Yar Brigade confirming the clearance and control of villages near Dobropillya.

The First Building of the Azov National University has already made an official statement on this matter.

Over the past few days, in the defense zone in the Pokrovsky direction, the forces and means of the "Azovtsi" together with adjacent and subordinate units managed to stop the advance of the Russian army.

Moreover, the following settlements were successfully cleared: Gruzske, Rubizhne, Novovodyanye, Petrivka, Vesele, Zolotiy Kolodyaz.

"Azov" has already announced the losses of the Russian invaders on this section of the front:

  • Irretrievable losses — 271;

  • Sanitary losses — 101;

  • Prisoner — 13;

  • 1 tank;

  • 2 armored combat vehicles;

  • 37 units of cars and motorcycles;

  • 3 guns.

In addition, it is emphasized that stabilization actions in the Dobropil direction are still ongoing.

Against this background, the 93rd Kholodny Yar Brigade officially confirmed that it had cleared and taken control of the villages of Gruzke and Vesele near Dobropillya, where a recent breakthrough by Russian occupiers took place.

It is also indicated that the fighters of the 93rd eliminated and captured a significant number of Russian soldiers.

