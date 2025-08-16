Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that during the night of August 15-16, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 85 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Air defense forces successfully neutralized 61 enemy targets.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?
The Russians launched another air attack at 7:30 p.m. on August 15.
This time, the rocket and drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT of Crimea.
Frontline areas of Sumy, Donetsk, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions have come under new Russian attacks.
Electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that missiles and 24 UAVs were hit at 12 locations.
