Malyuk named Ukraine's most powerful force on the front
Malyuk acknowledged the impressive success of the Third Army Corps

Malyuk acknowledged the impressive success of the Third Army Corps
Source:  online.ua

The Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, officially confirmed that the Third Army Corps under the command of Colonel Andriy Biletsky is today responsible for the lion's share of the front and is one of Ukraine's key advantages on the battlefield.

  • The Third Army Corps' strategic planning, recruitment methods, and combat conduct have been lauded for their efficiency and effectiveness on the battlefield.
  • The exact extent of the combat zone under Biletsky's command remains confidential, highlighting the secrecy and importance of their operations.

Malyuk acknowledged the impressive success of the Third Army Corps

He shared his thoughts on this matter in an interview with the "We are Ukraine" project.

According to the head of the SBU, it is Biletsky's creative approach to command that is appreciated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

And we actually saw this and supported it, and Andriy Yevgeniyovich now has the opportunity to implement it directly within the army corps.

Vasyl Malyuk

Vasyl Malyuk

Head of the SBU

In addition, he praised Biletsky's approach to planning and conducting combat, recruiting, and working with his soldiers and the families of the fallen.

He (Andriy Biletskyi — ed.) knows most of his guys who died by name,” Malyuk emphasized.

In addition, it is emphasized that the high level of mastery of modern IT technologies and engineering enables the corps to conduct effective drone assault operations.

The head of the SBU did not want to disclose the number of kilometers of the combat zone for which he is already responsible.

"We won't reveal this to the enemy. But this is actually the lion's share of our front today," Malyuk admitted.

