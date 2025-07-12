The AFU took revenge on Russian UAV operators for the murder of a one-year-old baby from the Kherson region
Category
Events
Publication date

The AFU took revenge on Russian UAV operators for the murder of a one-year-old baby from the Kherson region

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Читати українською

Ukrainian soldiers took revenge on the Russian barbarians who killed a one-year-old child in the Kherson region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian soldiers took revenge on Russian UAV operators for killing a one-year-old child in the Kherson region.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrated high effectiveness in targeting and punishing the Russian war criminals responsible for the tragic incident.

The AFU took revenge for the murder of one-year-old Dmytryk in the Kherson region

As is known, on July 9, 2025, at about 12:10, in the courtyard of a residential building in the village of Pravdyne, Belozersky community, Kherson region, one-year-old Dmytryk was killed as a result of a strike by a Russian Molniya UAV. His grandmother was injured.

At this time, there is reason to believe that the operators of the enemy strike drones involved in the child's death have been destroyed.

The direction of launch of the Molniya strike drone, which attacked a residential building in Pravdyne, was determined to be the area of the temporarily occupied settlement of Hola Prystan.

The location where the crew of Russian war criminals was located has also been established: a five-story non-residential building in Holaya Prystan.

The operators of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' strike UAVs directed five FPV drones in four stages into the windows of the corresponding floor. No further launches of enemy drones were observed from the building.

Our soldiers will take revenge on every Russian scum who came here to sow death!

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians killed a child in Zaporizhia region
Ivan Fedorov
What is known about the situation in Zaporizhia?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians killed a child in the Kharkiv region
National Police of Ukraine
Russians continue to kill Ukrainian children
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians attacked a baby with a drone — the child died
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Russians continue to kill Ukrainian children

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?