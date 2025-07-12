Ukrainian soldiers took revenge on the Russian barbarians who killed a one-year-old child in the Kherson region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.

The AFU took revenge for the murder of one-year-old Dmytryk in the Kherson region

As is known, on July 9, 2025, at about 12:10, in the courtyard of a residential building in the village of Pravdyne, Belozersky community, Kherson region, one-year-old Dmytryk was killed as a result of a strike by a Russian Molniya UAV. His grandmother was injured.

At this time, there is reason to believe that the operators of the enemy strike drones involved in the child's death have been destroyed.

The direction of launch of the Molniya strike drone, which attacked a residential building in Pravdyne, was determined to be the area of the temporarily occupied settlement of Hola Prystan.

The location where the crew of Russian war criminals was located has also been established: a five-story non-residential building in Holaya Prystan.

The operators of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' strike UAVs directed five FPV drones in four stages into the windows of the corresponding floor. No further launches of enemy drones were observed from the building.