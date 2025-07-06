Russians killed a child in the Kharkiv region

The National Police of Ukraine reports new attacks by Russian invaders on the Kharkiv region. According to the latest data, two people were killed and 11 injured, including children, due to enemy shelling on July 5.

Russians continue to kill Ukrainian children

During the night, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with attack drones.

According to the latest data, there were hits on the territory of a civilian enterprise, in a sports complex building, and in a residential building.

Among the victims is a 46-year-old woman. In addition, it is reported that a 3-year-old girl experienced an acute stress reaction.

An 8-year-old boy was killed in an enemy drone attack on a civilian vehicle near the village of Odnorobivka, Bogodukhov District. A 4-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were injured, and a 36-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. Share

The Kupyansky district came under enemy fire. There, the Russians killed a 59-year-old civilian.

Another 5 civilians were injured.

It is also indicated that on July 5, the settlements of the deoccupied territory of the Kherson region again came under artillery and mortar fire, as well as numerous attacks by enemy UAVs.

Currently, two civilians have been killed and three wounded, as well as civilian objects have been damaged.