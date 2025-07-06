Russians killed a child in the Kharkiv region
Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
The National Police of Ukraine reports new attacks by Russian invaders on the Kharkiv region. According to the latest data, two people were killed and 11 injured, including children, due to enemy shelling on July 5.

  • The ongoing attacks by Russian forces have also targeted civilian objects and resulted in further casualties and damage to properties in the region.
  • The tragic incident highlights the devastating consequences of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with innocent lives being lost due to senseless violence.

During the night, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with attack drones.

According to the latest data, there were hits on the territory of a civilian enterprise, in a sports complex building, and in a residential building.

Among the victims is a 46-year-old woman. In addition, it is reported that a 3-year-old girl experienced an acute stress reaction.

An 8-year-old boy was killed in an enemy drone attack on a civilian vehicle near the village of Odnorobivka, Bogodukhov District. A 4-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were injured, and a 36-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

The Kupyansky district came under enemy fire. There, the Russians killed a 59-year-old civilian.

Another 5 civilians were injured.

It is also indicated that on July 5, the settlements of the deoccupied territory of the Kherson region again came under artillery and mortar fire, as well as numerous attacks by enemy UAVs.

Currently, two civilians have been killed and three wounded, as well as civilian objects have been damaged.

Ukraine
