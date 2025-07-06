"Eternal glory!". Ukraine congratulates the Naval Forces of the AFU on the holiday

On July 6, Ukraine traditionally celebrates the Day of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, as well as thousands of Ukrainians from different parts of the country, addressed all the soldiers of the Navy with words of gratitude and congratulations.
Points of attention
- The Main Intelligence Directorate underlines the importance of the Ukrainian fleet in protecting the country and ensuring its security, praising the sailors and marines for their courage.
- On this special day, Ukraine celebrates the accomplishments of its Naval Forces and pays tribute to the fallen heroes who fought for the freedom and sovereignty of the country.
Ukraine expresses gratitude to Navy soldiers
Zelensky once again reminded that the soldiers of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine maintain defense on water, on land, cover the sky and do everything for the security of their homeland.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky recalled that Russia was doing everything possible to cut off Ukraine from the sea and undermine the economy.
However, thanks to the efforts of the Navy and other structures of the Defense Forces, we managed to push the enemy away from our shores.
The Main Intelligence Directorate emphasizes that the Navy soldiers not only mastered the destructive element, but also proved that it is better to fall under a tsunami than to experience the righteous wrath of the Ukrainian fleet.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-