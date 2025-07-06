"Eternal glory!". Ukraine congratulates the Naval Forces of the AFU on the holiday
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"Eternal glory!". Ukraine congratulates the Naval Forces of the AFU on the holiday

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine expresses gratitude to Navy soldiers
Читати українською

On July 6, Ukraine traditionally celebrates the Day of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, as well as thousands of Ukrainians from different parts of the country, addressed all the soldiers of the Navy with words of gratitude and congratulations.

Points of attention

  • The Main Intelligence Directorate underlines the importance of the Ukrainian fleet in protecting the country and ensuring its security, praising the sailors and marines for their courage.
  • On this special day, Ukraine celebrates the accomplishments of its Naval Forces and pays tribute to the fallen heroes who fought for the freedom and sovereignty of the country.

Ukraine expresses gratitude to Navy soldiers

Zelensky once again reminded that the soldiers of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine maintain defense on water, on land, cover the sky and do everything for the security of their homeland.

There was no Russian landing in Odessa and there will be no more, the Moskva sank, Zmiiniy Island is under Ukrainian control, 28 Russian ships and one submarine were destroyed and damaged, and the "grain corridor" is functioning and supporting the world's food security. Happy Naval Forces Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine!

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky recalled that Russia was doing everything possible to cut off Ukraine from the sea and undermine the economy.

However, thanks to the efforts of the Navy and other structures of the Defense Forces, we managed to push the enemy away from our shores.

The phenomenon of this war is that Ukraine, having a limited surface fleet, turned the once formidable Black Sea Fleet of Russia into a flotilla hiding in the bays of Novorossiysk. The enemy fleet was actually removed from Crimea. And a significant part of this victory is the merit of the Naval Forces of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Main Intelligence Directorate emphasizes that the Navy soldiers not only mastered the destructive element, but also proved that it is better to fall under a tsunami than to experience the righteous wrath of the Ukrainian fleet.

Eternal glory to the sailors and marines who died for the freedom of Ukraine. Honor to everyone who continues the fight! Glory to the Ukrainian Navy! Glory to Ukraine! — emphasizes the GUR.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
5 civilians killed in Donetsk and Kherson regions as a result of Russian attacks
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
What is known about the situation in the Donetsk and Kherson regions?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU announced the destruction of a Russian plane
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of July 6, 2025
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A large-scale transport collapse has begun in Russia due to the attack by Ukraine
What is known about the collapse in Russia?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?