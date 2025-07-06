"Eternal glory!". Ukraine congratulates the Naval Forces of the AFU on the holiday

On July 6, Ukraine traditionally celebrates the Day of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, as well as thousands of Ukrainians from different parts of the country, addressed all the soldiers of the Navy with words of gratitude and congratulations.

Ukraine expresses gratitude to Navy soldiers

Zelensky once again reminded that the soldiers of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine maintain defense on water, on land, cover the sky and do everything for the security of their homeland.

There was no Russian landing in Odessa and there will be no more, the Moskva sank, Zmiiniy Island is under Ukrainian control, 28 Russian ships and one submarine were destroyed and damaged, and the "grain corridor" is functioning and supporting the world's food security. Happy Naval Forces Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky recalled that Russia was doing everything possible to cut off Ukraine from the sea and undermine the economy.

However, thanks to the efforts of the Navy and other structures of the Defense Forces, we managed to push the enemy away from our shores.

The phenomenon of this war is that Ukraine, having a limited surface fleet, turned the once formidable Black Sea Fleet of Russia into a flotilla hiding in the bays of Novorossiysk. The enemy fleet was actually removed from Crimea. And a significant part of this victory is the merit of the Naval Forces of Ukraine. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Main Intelligence Directorate emphasizes that the Navy soldiers not only mastered the destructive element, but also proved that it is better to fall under a tsunami than to experience the righteous wrath of the Ukrainian fleet.