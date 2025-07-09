Russians attacked a baby with a drone — the child died
Russians attacked a baby with a drone — the child died

Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Russians continue to kill Ukrainian children
Russian invaders continue to terrorize the Kherson region on a daily basis. A one-year-old boy who failed to survive an attack by Russian soldiers fell under a new enemy attack.

Points of attention

  • The Head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, confirmed the attack and expressed condolences while highlighting the rescue operation that evacuated a large Ukrainian family from the occupied territory.
  • The collaborative efforts of organizations like Bring Kids Back UA and the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine aim to protect vulnerable families amidst the ongoing conflict in the Kherson region.

Russians continue to kill Ukrainian children

The tragic event was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russian terrorists have cut short another child's life in the Kherson region. In the village of Pravdyne, Belozersky community, Russians attacked a one-year-old boy and an elderly woman who were in the yard of a house with a drone.

Alexander Prokudin

Alexander Prokudin

Head of the Kherson OVA

According to Prokudin, the baby could not be saved — the child died on the spot from his injuries.

"My sincere condolences to the family and friends of the innocently murdered baby," the official emphasized.

He also emphasized that the ambulance crew provided assistance to a 64-year-old local resident who suffered a concussion, explosive and closed head injuries.

According to him, the victim refused hospitalization.

Oleksandr Prokudin also officially confirmed that another large Ukrainian family was evacuated from the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

The family is raising three boys, the youngest of whom is six years old and the oldest is seventeen.

This rescue operation was made possible thanks to the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Bring Kids Back UA, and the efforts of the team of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the head of the OVA said.

