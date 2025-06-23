Russia was preparing an attempt on Zelenskyy's life in Poland — Malyuk

Several assassination attempts were being prepared against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, one of which was to be carried out in the Polish city of Rzeszow. The Security Service of Ukraine and the Polish Security Agency prevented the attempt.

This was stated by the head of the SSU, Vasyl Malyuk.

Last year, Colonel UDO, head of the State Security Department, was detained. These are the people who are supposed to protect the top people in this country, and this is their function. At the same time, they were preparing an assassination attempt on President Zelensky. Vasyl Malyuk Head of the Security Service of Ukraine

According to the head of the SSU, they were looking for people and were supposed to carry out an assassination attempt during Zelenskyy's transition to the territory of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

He also noted that in addition to the assassination attempt on the president, Russian agents collected information, transmitted it, and also prepared an assassination attempt on the head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov, and on himself.

Malyuk also mentioned the attempted assassination of the president that was being prepared in Poland, and the SSU, together with the Polish Agency for Homeland Security (AVB), prevented the assassination attempt.

A retired military man, a Pole who was recruited decades ago and who firmly believed in the Soviet idea and nurtured the intention over the years. This "can" was activated. The task was: to physically eliminate President Zelensky at the Rzeszow airport. Several options were considered. One of them was an FPV drone, the other was a sniper complex. All of this was implemented. But we detained him. Our Polish colleagues worked professionally, it was our joint work with them. Share

The SSU also announced that it had prevented a second attempt on journalist Dmitry Gordon. According to the agency, the murder was prepared by the Russian FSB — $400,000 was assigned for the "task."

SSU Head Vasyl Malyuk said that on the eve of May 1, he understood that the assassination attempt on Serhiy Sternenko could happen soon, based on the analysis of materials and a complex of operational and technical measures.

But at that time, the SSU had not yet seen the "perpetrator." However, Serhiy was provided with security in advance and elements of his physical security were discussed.