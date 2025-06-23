Zelenskyy responded to Russia's cynical shelling of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian army carried out an absolutely cynical attack on civilian targets in four regions, using 352 drones and 16 missiles. The main target of the attack was Kyiv.

Russia has struck a cynical blow against civilian Ukraine — Zelenskyy

The head of state announced this on the morning of June 23.

After the strikes on Iran's nuclear program facilities, there was a lot of noise from Moscow — the Russian leadership demonstratively condemned the "missile-bomb" steps. Today, Moscow is silent after the Russian army struck an absolutely cynical blow with Russian-Iranian "Shaheds" and missiles at the civilian infrastructure of Kyiv and other our cities and communities. In Kyiv alone, five apartment buildings were damaged. These are ordinary residential buildings. As of now, six people are known to have been killed. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that another person was killed by this strike in Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region. There, the "Shahed" hit a hospital.

He added that rescuers are currently clearing the rubble and providing assistance wherever needed.