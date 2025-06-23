Zelenskyy responded to Russia's cynical shelling of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy responded to Russia's cynical shelling of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Kyiv
Читати українською

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian army carried out an absolutely cynical attack on civilian targets in four regions, using 352 drones and 16 missiles. The main target of the attack was Kyiv.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy condemned the Russian army for launching a cynical attack on civilian targets in four regions using drones and missiles.
  • The main target of the strike was Kyiv, where significant damages to civilian infrastructure and loss of lives were reported.
  • Despite Ukrainian defenders managing to intercept some of the drones and missiles, the attack led to casualties and destruction in multiple regions.

Russia has struck a cynical blow against civilian Ukraine — Zelenskyy

The head of state announced this on the morning of June 23.

After the strikes on Iran's nuclear program facilities, there was a lot of noise from Moscow — the Russian leadership demonstratively condemned the "missile-bomb" steps. Today, Moscow is silent after the Russian army struck an absolutely cynical blow with Russian-Iranian "Shaheds" and missiles at the civilian infrastructure of Kyiv and other our cities and communities. In Kyiv alone, five apartment buildings were damaged. These are ordinary residential buildings. As of now, six people are known to have been killed.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that another person was killed by this strike in Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region. There, the "Shahed" hit a hospital.

He added that rescuers are currently clearing the rubble and providing assistance wherever needed.

This strike damaged facilities in four regions. In total, there were 352 drones, including 159 martyrs, and 16 missiles that night. According to preliminary data, ballistic missiles from North Korea were also used. A significant part of the drones and missiles were shot down by our sky defenders. But not all of them.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Drones surrounded Kyiv". The Air Force revealed the features of the new Russian tactics
Kyiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The State Emergency Service reports 26 deaths as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv
State Emergency Service
Debris clearance continues in Kyiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia massively attacked Kyiv and the region — there are dead and wounded
State Emergency Service
Kyiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?