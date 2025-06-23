Zelenskyy responded to Russia's cynical shelling of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian army carried out an absolutely cynical attack on civilian targets in four regions, using 352 drones and 16 missiles. The main target of the attack was Kyiv.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy condemned the Russian army for launching a cynical attack on civilian targets in four regions using drones and missiles.
- The main target of the strike was Kyiv, where significant damages to civilian infrastructure and loss of lives were reported.
- Despite Ukrainian defenders managing to intercept some of the drones and missiles, the attack led to casualties and destruction in multiple regions.
Russia has struck a cynical blow against civilian Ukraine — Zelenskyy
The head of state announced this on the morning of June 23.
Zelensky noted that another person was killed by this strike in Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region. There, the "Shahed" hit a hospital.
This strike damaged facilities in four regions. In total, there were 352 drones, including 159 martyrs, and 16 missiles that night. According to preliminary data, ballistic missiles from North Korea were also used. A significant part of the drones and missiles were shot down by our sky defenders. But not all of them.
