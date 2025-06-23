Russia massively attacked Kyiv and the region — there are dead and wounded

On the night of June 23, Russia massively attacked Kyiv and the region with drones and ballistic missiles. The consequences are recorded in several areas - damaged houses and the "Svyatoshyn" metro station. As of 9:28, six people were killed and 19 injured in Kyiv, as well as one person killed and eight injured in the region.

Russia launched a massive ballistic and drone strike on Kyiv and the region

Six people were killed in a Russian attack on June 23 in the Shevchenko district of Kyiv.

As the National Police clarified, "the number of deaths in the Shevchenkivskyi district has increased to six people. Rescuers recovered the bodies of a husband and wife from under the rubble of the destroyed entrance."

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko showed a video from the scene of the Russian strike on a five-story residential building in the Shevchenko district.

The blast wave also damaged the apartments of the 25-story residential building opposite. 10 people were rescued from it. Among them, 1 child and a pregnant woman. Share

In Kyiv, the apartment of Taras Topoli, the frontman of the band "Antitila", was destroyed as a result of a Russian attack.

Taras Topoli's apartment

Today, Russian ballistics blew up my apartment with my beloved Olena Topoleya. Everything inside was shattered, the blast wave bent and tore the armored doors from their locks. The walls remained, and they were partially destroyed.

Taras Topoli's apartment

"We were lucky. Everyone in the family is alive. Unlike the people in the house opposite, where there was a direct hit," Topolya added. Share

Work to eliminate the consequences of the attack is ongoing at 2 locations. More than 400 rescuers and 100 pieces of equipment are involved. Information is being updated.

During an enemy attack in the Kyiv region, a woman was killed, there were injuries, and houses and cars were damaged in three districts.

Unfortunately, as a result of an enemy attack in the Bila Tserkva district, a woman born in 1957 died from her wounds, said the head of the Kyiv OVA Mykola Kalashnyk.

Two people were hospitalized to a local hospital. Two more people received medical attention at the scene.

In addition, the consequences of the enemy attack were recorded in three districts of the region: