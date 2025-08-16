Zelenskyy spoke with Trump — first decisions are known

On the morning of August 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had a long telephone conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump. This happened immediately after the US president concluded talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- Positive signals from the United States regarding Ukraine's security underline ongoing coordination with international partners.
- Upcoming meeting in Washington between Zelenskyy and Trump aims to address the aftermath of conflict and establish a path towards peace.
Zelenskyy and Trump's talks — what was agreed upon
According to the Ukrainian leader, it was a long and meaningful conversation with President Trump — initially it took place in a tete-a-tete format. Later, European leaders joined it.
In total, they talked for more than an hour and a half, about an hour with the head of the White House.
The Head of State and his team supported Trump's proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, America, and Russia.
Zelenskyy believes that key issues need to be discussed at the level of leaders.
In addition, Zelenskyy discussed positive signals from the United States regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine's security.
