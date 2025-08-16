Zelenskyy spoke with Trump — first decisions are known
On the morning of August 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had a long telephone conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump. This happened immediately after the US president concluded talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • Positive signals from the United States regarding Ukraine's security underline ongoing coordination with international partners.
  • Upcoming meeting in Washington between Zelenskyy and Trump aims to address the aftermath of conflict and establish a path towards peace.

According to the Ukrainian leader, it was a long and meaningful conversation with President Trump — initially it took place in a tete-a-tete format. Later, European leaders joined it.

In total, they talked for more than an hour and a half, about an hour with the head of the White House.

Ukraine reaffirms its readiness to work as productively as possible for peace. President Trump briefed me on his meeting with the Russian leader and the main points of the conversation. It is important that America's strength influences the development of the situation.

The Head of State and his team supported Trump's proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, America, and Russia.

Zelenskyy believes that key issues need to be discussed at the level of leaders.

"I am going to discuss all the details after the killings, after the war, with President Trump in Washington on Monday. I am grateful for the invitation. It is important that Europeans are involved at all stages for the sake of reliable security guarantees together with America," the President of Ukraine added.

In addition, Zelenskyy discussed positive signals from the United States regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine's security.

We continue to coordinate our positions with all partners. Thank you to everyone who helps!

