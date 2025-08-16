Media reveals unexpected details of Trump-Putin talks

According to Axios, US President Donald Trump allegedly told Ukraine and Europe that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to negotiate an immediate end to the war, not a temporary ceasefire.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky accepted Trump's invitation to visit Washington, signaling a potential trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, America, and Russia to address key issues at the leadership level.
- The revealed details emphasize the complexities of diplomatic relationships and strategies in managing conflicts, with implications for the future of Ukraine-Russia relations.
Putin fooled Trump again
New details on this matter were shared by Axios correspondent Barak Ravid.
The latter spoke with an insider who was present during Trump's conversation with the Ukrainian leader and European allies after the talks in Alaska.
As it turned out, the US president said that Putin wanted to immediately talk about an agreement to end the war.
What is important to understand is that Volodymyr Zelensky accepted Donald Trump's offer to visit Washington on August 18.
