According to Axios, US President Donald Trump allegedly told Ukraine and Europe that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to negotiate an immediate end to the war, not a temporary ceasefire.

Putin fooled Trump again

New details on this matter were shared by Axios correspondent Barak Ravid.

The latter spoke with an insider who was present during Trump's conversation with the Ukrainian leader and European allies after the talks in Alaska.

As it turned out, the US president said that Putin wanted to immediately talk about an agreement to end the war.

President Trump told Zelensky and NATO leaders that Putin does not want a ceasefire and prefers a comprehensive agreement to end the war. According to a source present during the call, Trump said that he "thinks a quick peace deal is better than a ceasefire," the journalist reported in his X. Share

What is important to understand is that Volodymyr Zelensky accepted Donald Trump's offer to visit Washington on August 18.