Media reveals unexpected details of Trump-Putin talks
Category
Politics
Publication date

Media reveals unexpected details of Trump-Putin talks

Putin fooled Trump again
Читати українською
Source:  Axios

According to Axios, US President Donald Trump allegedly told Ukraine and Europe that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to negotiate an immediate end to the war, not a temporary ceasefire.

Points of attention

  • President Zelensky accepted Trump's invitation to visit Washington, signaling a potential trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, America, and Russia to address key issues at the leadership level.
  • The revealed details emphasize the complexities of diplomatic relationships and strategies in managing conflicts, with implications for the future of Ukraine-Russia relations.

Putin fooled Trump again

New details on this matter were shared by Axios correspondent Barak Ravid.

The latter spoke with an insider who was present during Trump's conversation with the Ukrainian leader and European allies after the talks in Alaska.

As it turned out, the US president said that Putin wanted to immediately talk about an agreement to end the war.

President Trump told Zelensky and NATO leaders that Putin does not want a ceasefire and prefers a comprehensive agreement to end the war. According to a source present during the call, Trump said that he "thinks a quick peace deal is better than a ceasefire," the journalist reported in his X.

Photo: screenshot

What is important to understand is that Volodymyr Zelensky accepted Donald Trump's offer to visit Washington on August 18.

We support President Trump's proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, America and Russia. Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the leadership level, and the trilateral format is suitable for this.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New Trump-Putin talks — where and when
Trump seeks new meeting with Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy spoke with Trump — first decisions are known
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy and Trump's talks - what was agreed upon
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The war will be over long before Christmas." Senator Graham named the key condition
Graham voiced his prediction about the end of the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?