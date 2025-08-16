On August 16, US President Donald Trump announced the results of his talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, and allies in Europe. According to him, everyone concluded that Russia's war against Ukraine must be ended.

Trump revealed the results of the negotiations

The White House chief of staff cynically declared a “wonderful and very successful day” in Alaska.

According to Donald Trump, his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin went "very well."

In addition, the US President positively characterized a telephone conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and various European leaders, including NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Everyone agreed that the best way to end the terrible war between Russia and Ukraine is to conclude a peace agreement that will end the war, not just a ceasefire agreement, which is often not respected. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the head of the White House, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in Washington, in the Oval Office, on August 18 in the afternoon.

"If all goes well, we will schedule a meeting with President Putin. This could save millions of lives," Donald Trump concluded. Share