On August 16, US President Donald Trump announced the results of his talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, and allies in Europe. According to him, everyone concluded that Russia's war against Ukraine must be ended.
Points of attention
- The talks between Trump, Putin, Zelensky, and European leaders aimed at finding a solution to end the conflict and bring peace to the region.
- The outcome of the negotiations reflects a unified stance on the urgency of stopping the war and preventing further loss of lives in Ukraine.
Trump revealed the results of the negotiations
The White House chief of staff cynically declared a “wonderful and very successful day” in Alaska.
According to Donald Trump, his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin went "very well."
In addition, the US President positively characterized a telephone conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and various European leaders, including NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
According to the head of the White House, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in Washington, in the Oval Office, on August 18 in the afternoon.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-