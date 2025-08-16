"Everyone agreed." Trump summed up the results of negotiations with Putin and Zelensky
On August 16, US President Donald Trump announced the results of his talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, and allies in Europe. According to him, everyone concluded that Russia's war against Ukraine must be ended.

Points of attention

  • The talks between Trump, Putin, Zelensky, and European leaders aimed at finding a solution to end the conflict and bring peace to the region.
  • The outcome of the negotiations reflects a unified stance on the urgency of stopping the war and preventing further loss of lives in Ukraine.

The White House chief of staff cynically declared a “wonderful and very successful day” in Alaska.

According to Donald Trump, his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin went "very well."

In addition, the US President positively characterized a telephone conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and various European leaders, including NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Everyone agreed that the best way to end the terrible war between Russia and Ukraine is to conclude a peace agreement that will end the war, not just a ceasefire agreement, which is often not respected.

According to the head of the White House, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in Washington, in the Oval Office, on August 18 in the afternoon.

"If all goes well, we will schedule a meeting with President Putin. This could save millions of lives," Donald Trump concluded.

