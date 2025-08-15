Russia has concentrated over 100,000 troops in the Pokrovsky direction — what is the situation

Some of the occupiers out of 110,000 Russian troops in the Pokrovsky direction have been destroyed, but the enemy continues to bring up manpower.

The Russian army has deployed over 100,000 troops to the Pokrovsky direction

This was stated on television by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Dnipro operational-strategic group of troops.

Some of them have been knocked out, but they are really pulling up the troops. Therefore, it is probably impossible to estimate the exact number of thousand (the number of Russian troops — ed.) at the moment. Especially since the Pokrovsky direction has actually now split into Pokrovsky and Dobropilsky. And plus, it has an active transfer of troops from Novopavlovsk. Because for the Russians, this is, in principle, one and the same operational zone. Viktor Tregubov Spokesperson of the Dnipro Municipal Administrative District

Answering the question of whether the enemy had really advanced 18 km in the direction of Dobropillya and captured these territories, the spokesman noted that the enemy does not have control over them.

These two protrusions, these two "claws" are where they stopped. They no longer have control over the territory where they directly started this breakthrough. But they are present at the ends of this protrusion, and at the ends of this protrusion they are being destroyed. They are sitting there in landings, and actions are being taken to destroy them. Share

Tregubov also reported that the introduction of new enemy forces and consolidation in the aforementioned territories in the direction of Dobropillya was avoided.

According to the spokesman, the occupiers did not so much try to capture Ukrainian fortifications during the offensive as to infiltrate, bypassing Ukrainian positions, in order to later accumulate and occupy Ukrainian positions.

Yes, they tried to take part of the Ukrainian fortifications there, but first of all they were interested in just going as far as possible and not taking some stable defense, but rather running in like saboteurs. Now, they are being destroyed there. The first line, through which they jumped, is actually still holding, they are just running behind it.

Commenting on the scale of the enemy's infiltration in Pokrovsk, Tregubov noted that the occupiers enter in small groups of 2-5 people, but there can be many groups.

The thing is that it is in Pokrovsk that they are trying to climb in small groups and establish themselves directly in various small buildings. What is the main problem? The main problem is the lack of personnel for such an area. Share

Answering the question of whether we can expect a new offensive campaign from the Russians in the fall, Tregubov noted: