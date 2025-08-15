Some of the occupiers out of 110,000 Russian troops in the Pokrovsky direction have been destroyed, but the enemy continues to bring up manpower.
The Russian army has deployed over 100,000 troops to the Pokrovsky direction
This was stated on television by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Dnipro operational-strategic group of troops.
Answering the question of whether the enemy had really advanced 18 km in the direction of Dobropillya and captured these territories, the spokesman noted that the enemy does not have control over them.
Tregubov also reported that the introduction of new enemy forces and consolidation in the aforementioned territories in the direction of Dobropillya was avoided.
According to the spokesman, the occupiers did not so much try to capture Ukrainian fortifications during the offensive as to infiltrate, bypassing Ukrainian positions, in order to later accumulate and occupy Ukrainian positions.
Yes, they tried to take part of the Ukrainian fortifications there, but first of all they were interested in just going as far as possible and not taking some stable defense, but rather running in like saboteurs. Now, they are being destroyed there. The first line, through which they jumped, is actually still holding, they are just running behind it.
Commenting on the scale of the enemy's infiltration in Pokrovsk, Tregubov noted that the occupiers enter in small groups of 2-5 people, but there can be many groups.
Answering the question of whether we can expect a new offensive campaign from the Russians in the fall, Tregubov noted:
I honestly don't think that any separate campaign is possible. Unless they start changing tactics there, start using light or heavy equipment, because now infantry is the first to climb. There are some analysts there who say that "maybe they are saving the equipment and will bring it in in the fall." Well, maybe they will, but it doesn't seem like it yet.
