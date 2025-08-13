The situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains extremely difficult and tense. Despite this, the National Guard of Ukraine is doing everything possible to block the advance of the Russian invaders. Thus, the NGU "Spartan" brigade has already shown the results of its work.
Points of attention
- The NGU's efforts resulted in the destruction of multiple units of armored vehicles, artillery systems, mortars, automotive equipment, and BC warehouses in the past 24 hours.
- Additional forces were ordered to be transferred to the Pokrovsky direction by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, due to the recent escalation of hostilities.
NSU reports on successes in the Pokrovsky direction
National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko spoke about another achievement of his soldiers.
According to him, the Russian invaders made another attempt to break through the area of responsibility of the Spartan NGU brigade.
However, the enemy's plan was doomed to failure, as aerial reconnaissance detected the movement of the enemy APC in time.
Thanks to the coordinated and professional actions of the National Guard fighters, the Russian platoon was eliminated, and the enemy assault attempt was successfully thwarted.
In addition, it is noted that over the past 24 hours, the National Guard repelled 27 assault actions of the Russian army along the front line.
In total, we managed to destroy:
3 units of armored vehicles;
8 artillery systems;
2 mortars;
9 units of automotive equipment;
2 BC warehouses;
By the way, on August 12, it became known that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, ordered the transfer of additional forces to the Pokrovsky direction, where a sharp escalation of hostilities has recently begun.
