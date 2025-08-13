The National Guard thwarted the assault of the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction

The situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains extremely difficult and tense. Despite this, the National Guard of Ukraine is doing everything possible to block the advance of the Russian invaders. Thus, the NGU "Spartan" brigade has already shown the results of its work.

NSU reports on successes in the Pokrovsky direction

National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko spoke about another achievement of his soldiers.

According to him, the Russian invaders made another attempt to break through the area of responsibility of the Spartan NGU brigade.

However, the enemy's plan was doomed to failure, as aerial reconnaissance detected the movement of the enemy APC in time.

"Our soldiers quickly dealt with the enemy's equipment and personnel using drones and artillery," said Oleksandr Pivnenko. Share

Thanks to the coordinated and professional actions of the National Guard fighters, the Russian platoon was eliminated, and the enemy assault attempt was successfully thwarted.

In addition, it is noted that over the past 24 hours, the National Guard repelled 27 assault actions of the Russian army along the front line.

In total, we managed to destroy:

3 units of armored vehicles;

8 artillery systems;

2 mortars;

9 units of automotive equipment;

2 BC warehouses;