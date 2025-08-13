Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and dozens of drones

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on the night of August 12-13, the Russian occupiers carried out an attack with 49 Shahed attack UAVs, simulator drones of various types, and 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles. The air defense forces managed to neutralize 34 enemy targets.
Points of attention
- Key regions such as Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Poltava were targeted in the recent attack by Russia.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine engaged aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups to counter the enemy's assault.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details
The enemy launched another air attack at around 9:00 PM on August 12.
Drones and missiles of various types flew from the following directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo, Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation.
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, strike UAVs attacked the Donetsk, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions, and missiles attacked the Poltava region.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
In addition, it is indicated that 17 UAVs were hit at 15 locations.
