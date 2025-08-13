Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and dozens of drones

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on the night of August 12-13, the Russian occupiers carried out an attack with 49 Shahed attack UAVs, simulator drones of various types, and 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles. The air defense forces managed to neutralize 34 enemy targets.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details

The enemy launched another air attack at around 9:00 PM on August 12.

Drones and missiles of various types flew from the following directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo, Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation.

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, strike UAVs attacked the Donetsk, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions, and missiles attacked the Poltava region.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense systems shot down/suppressed 34 targets: 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 32 enemy Shahed UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country.

In addition, it is indicated that 17 UAVs were hit at 15 locations.