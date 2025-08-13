Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and dozens of drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and dozens of drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details
Читати українською

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on the night of August 12-13, the Russian occupiers carried out an attack with 49 Shahed attack UAVs, simulator drones of various types, and 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles. The air defense forces managed to neutralize 34 enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • Key regions such as Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Poltava were targeted in the recent attack by Russia.
  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine engaged aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups to counter the enemy's assault.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details

The enemy launched another air attack at around 9:00 PM on August 12.

Drones and missiles of various types flew from the following directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo, Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation.

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, strike UAVs attacked the Donetsk, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions, and missiles attacked the Poltava region.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense systems shot down/suppressed 34 targets: 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 32 enemy Shahed UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country.

In addition, it is indicated that 17 UAVs were hit at 15 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Cynical courtroom. Prisoner of war Azov fighter sentenced to 21 years in prison in Russia
Prisoner of War Azov Fighter
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump was answered. The Russian Navy opened the first "Drone Control Center" in Kamchatka
Drone Control Center
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia used over a thousand air bombs and 1,400 drones against Ukraine during the week
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
a drone

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?