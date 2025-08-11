Russia used over a thousand air bombs and 1,400 drones against Ukraine during the week
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia used over a thousand air bombs and 1,400 drones against Ukraine during the week

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
a drone
Читати українською

Russia is dragging out the war, so it deserves more pressure from the world. Concessions will not convince a murderer.

Points of attention

  • Russia's aggression against Ukraine is showcased through the use of over a thousand air bombs and 1,400 drones, demonstrating a prolonged war effort.
  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy highlights the urgent need for increased world pressure on Russia to halt the killing of civilians and respond to international demands.
  • Concessions towards Russia will not be effective in stopping the conflict, as a strong defense of life is essential to deter further killings.

Russia has not stopped shelling peaceful Ukraine

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The head of state noted that another week has ended without any attempt by Russia to agree to the numerous demands of the world and stop the killings.

Over the past 24 hours, 137 combat clashes have occurred on the front, the Russian army is not reducing pressure and is not counting its losses.

In particular, in the area of responsibility of one of our 32nd separate mechanized brigades in the Donetsk region, in the Pokrovsky direction, 209 occupiers were destroyed in a week, from August 4 to 10. And this is the result of just one of our brigades.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to him, in a week, the Russians used more than a thousand aerial bombs and almost 1,400 attack drones against Ukraine.

Russia is prolonging the war, and therefore deserves stronger pressure from the world. Russia refuses to stop the killing, and therefore should not receive any rewards or positives for itself. And this is not just a moral position — it is a rational position. Concessions do not convince a murderer. But a truly strong defense of life stops murderers.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky hits Russia with powerful sanctions
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukraine's new sanctions against Russia — details
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky warned about Putin's new plan for Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Putin is trying to fool the world again
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We will not allow a second attempt to divide Ukraine". Zelenskyy rejected the possibility of territorial concessions from Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?