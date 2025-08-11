Russia is dragging out the war, so it deserves more pressure from the world. Concessions will not convince a murderer.
Points of attention
- Russia's aggression against Ukraine is showcased through the use of over a thousand air bombs and 1,400 drones, demonstrating a prolonged war effort.
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy highlights the urgent need for increased world pressure on Russia to halt the killing of civilians and respond to international demands.
- Concessions towards Russia will not be effective in stopping the conflict, as a strong defense of life is essential to deter further killings.
Russia has not stopped shelling peaceful Ukraine
This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The head of state noted that another week has ended without any attempt by Russia to agree to the numerous demands of the world and stop the killings.
Over the past 24 hours, 137 combat clashes have occurred on the front, the Russian army is not reducing pressure and is not counting its losses.
According to him, in a week, the Russians used more than a thousand aerial bombs and almost 1,400 attack drones against Ukraine.
Russia is prolonging the war, and therefore deserves stronger pressure from the world. Russia refuses to stop the killing, and therefore should not receive any rewards or positives for itself. And this is not just a moral position — it is a rational position. Concessions do not convince a murderer. But a truly strong defense of life stops murderers.
