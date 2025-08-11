Russia used over a thousand air bombs and 1,400 drones against Ukraine during the week

Russia is dragging out the war, so it deserves more pressure from the world. Concessions will not convince a murderer.

Russia has not stopped shelling peaceful Ukraine

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The head of state noted that another week has ended without any attempt by Russia to agree to the numerous demands of the world and stop the killings.

Over the past 24 hours, 137 combat clashes have occurred on the front, the Russian army is not reducing pressure and is not counting its losses.

In particular, in the area of responsibility of one of our 32nd separate mechanized brigades in the Donetsk region, in the Pokrovsky direction, 209 occupiers were destroyed in a week, from August 4 to 10. And this is the result of just one of our brigades. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to him, in a week, the Russians used more than a thousand aerial bombs and almost 1,400 attack drones against Ukraine.