Cynical courtroom. Prisoner of war Azov fighter sentenced to 21 years in prison in Russia

The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced Azov fighter Vladislav Shpak from Melitopol to 21 years in prison in a maximum-security colony for alleged participation in a terrorist group and training for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activities.

Prisoner of War Azov Fighter Convicted in Russia for Serving in the National Guard

It is noted that Russian investigators qualified the fact that Shpak signed a contract with the National Guard of Ukraine in June 2020 and joined the Azov special forces unit as "participation in a terrorist group."

The military training that the fighter underwent in April-June 2021 was defined by Russian security forces as "training for terrorist activities."

It is reported that Shpak participated in the defense of the Azovstal plant, and three months later, on May 17, he surrendered to capture by order of the command.

According to the materials announced in court, Russian investigators were unable to establish the fighter's position. Some investigative documents state that Shpak "performed the duties of a machine gunner," others call him an "assistant grenade launcher," and still others call him a "scout driver." Share

According to the publication, the defendant himself, when asked whether he felt hostility towards the citizens and authorities of the Russian Federation "after the start of the military conflict", replied: "Towards the citizens — no, towards the authorities — yes."