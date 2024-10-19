He survived the terrorist attack in Olenivka. Serhii Alekseevich from Azov was rescued from captivity in Russia
"Azov" fighter Alekseevich is at home again
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

During the new exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia, which took place on the night of October 18, 30-year-old "Azov" soldier Serhii Alekseevich, who survived the terrorist attack in Olenivka, returned to his homeland.

Points of attention

  • The hero's wife, Maria, fought to save her beloved for more than two years and received wonderful news at night on October 18.
  • The senior sergeant "Buyvol" from "Azov" told who he lost during the terrorist attack in Olenivka.

The happy news was shared by the hero's wife, Maria, who fought for many years for her beloved and his rescue from enemy captivity.

The girl says that she received a call from the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and was informed that Serhiy had been exchanged. According to her, it happened on October 18 after 10:00 p.m.

Serhiy called at night. We didn't really hear each other. It was a bit noisy around, other guys were talking with their relatives. As far as I know, they were brought to the hospital in the morning. Now they are undergoing examinations, and I am going to go to Serhii, — said Maria.

She also frankly admits that she still cannot believe that her beloved is at home, although she did everything possible to save him for more than 2 years in a row.

In general, it was a surprise. Of course, there was hope that Serhiy would return. But I still can't believe that I'm awake and that it really finally happened, — notes the hero's lover.

Sergey Alekseevich in captivity (Photo: screenshot)

The senior sergeant "Buyvol" from "Azov" told who he lost during the terrorist attack in Olenivka

In an interview with Online.UA, the senior sergeant of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" with the call sign "Buffalo" told about the three closest friends who were killed by the Russian invaders during the terrorist attack in Olenivka.

The soldier noted that his friend, who survived being hit by an armored personnel carrier, then burned in it, survived "Azovstal", battles in Mariupol, served with "Buyvol" — did not return from Olenivka.

The Russian occupiers burned him alive during the mass murder of prisoners, which took place on the night of July 29, 2022, on the territory of the former Volnova correctional colony No. 120.

Three best friends — all three were burned in Olenivka. Have you seen the photo of "Mahacha" where he is standing next to Sashka Babenk? Sashko Babenko was one of my best friends. He burned in Olenivka. Kolya "Adam", Mykola Baranovskyi. He also burned in Olenivka. And the third guy too... — noted "Buyvol".

"Mahach", Babenko and "Buyvol"

