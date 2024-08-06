I live a single life. Is the heart of the incredible fighter "Buffalo" from "Azov" free

The senior sergeant of the 12th special brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" with the call sign "Buffalo" frankly admitted in an interview with Online.UA that he has not yet met his true love, but believes that he will have a happy and strong family in the future.

Why "Buffalo" is still a bachelor

"Buffalo" went to fight as a volunteer at the age of 18. He does not hide that he was always aware that he could die at any moment at the front.

This was one of the main reasons why "Buffalo" did not start a serious relationship, so as not to break the heart of the girl who loves him.

I have lived alone all my life. I have never had a serious relationship. Why so? Because I joined the service at the age of 18. And in the service I did not want any serious relationship. I understood what it could lead to. I never wanted the person who loves me to suffer later if I was suddenly gone. And now it is very difficult to find a girlfriend. That's why I'm alone for now. And in general, I don't want anything yet. Just living my bachelor life. "Buffalo" Senior Sergeant of the Azov NGU brigade

How to get to know the incredible "Buffalo"

Despite this, the warrior notes that girls who liked him can get to know him on Instagram.

"Buffalo" also emphasized that in the future he wants to create a happy and strong family, which he will protect and take care of.

It should be noted that at the age of 18 he decided to join Azov. After the course of the young fighter, "Buffalo" immediately signed a contract.

On March 23, 2022, "Buffalo" lost his left leg during the battles for Mariupol. Rehabilitation lasted half a year, and later the defender was written off as a reserve.

At the request of the "Buffalo" commander, he signed a contract, became an instructor in fire and tactical training, and taught young "Azov" fighters.