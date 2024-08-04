Had to take selfies 24/7. "Buffalo" about infantry excitement and humor in "Azov"

In an interview with Online.UA, the senior sergeant of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" with the call sign "Buffalo" talked about how the people of Azov appreciate humor and shared one of the funniest stories that happened to him during his military Service

"Azov": Humor, jokes and great memories

The warrior remembers with a smile the period of time when "Buffalo" went through the course of a young fighter.

Once he dared to approach his sergeant and ask him to film the process of preparing for battles.

I say to him: "Can you please make a video of me running and jumping?" He is like: "Yes, yes, of course, we will hire." In the evening, two sergeants come to me with a pickaxe, with an ordinary wooden block. They take my phone, tie it to this stick. A bank is tied to it. They say: "Now you have to walk 24 hours a day all week with this stick. You will have a selfie stick so that you understand that war is not a video, but hard work on yourself." "Buffalo" Senior Sergeant of the Azov NGU brigade

According to the defender, for a whole week in a row he really had to walk with a selfie stick, or rather, with a wooden block to which the iPhone 6 was attached.

What's more, the sergeants regularly checked "Buffalo" so that he was constantly filming something.

Despite the shame, the warrior did everything as requested and immediately learned his lesson.

Why "Buffalo" misses its infantry past

"Azov" is always some fun memories, there are no sad ones. Sad memories are already directly in the war, but there are none during the service. There is no amount. We were always happy to serve, happy with our work, accepted it, loved and enjoyed life. Share

Defending the homeland directly at the front, "Buffalo" lost a leg, and with it the opportunity to participate in infantry battles.

Currently, he watches with pride and sadness the fighters who are still fighting, taking part in assaults and destroying the invaders.

It's difficult for me. To watch all this because I want to do it too, but I can't anymore. Now many people will say: "You can ride drones." But I already felt an infantry thrill. It will no longer be a thrill for me that I, you know, did something somewhere, tricked the enemy during the battle. "Buffalo" Senior Sergeant of the Azov NGU brigade

As "Buyvol" notes, he really managed to give 100% in the infantry.