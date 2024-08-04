Had to take selfies 24/7. "Buffalo" about infantry excitement and humor in "Azov"

In an interview with Online.UA, the senior sergeant of the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" with the call sign "Buffalo" talked about how the people of Azov appreciate humor and shared one of the funniest stories that happened to him during his military Service
Points of attention
- Military service in the "Azov" brigade is closely intertwined with humor and jokes, which encourages soldiers to give 100%.
- "Buffalo" talked about a funny incident that became a valuable life experience for him.
- The soldier also explained what the infantry thrill is and why he still misses being in combat.
"Azov": Humor, jokes and great memories
The warrior remembers with a smile the period of time when "Buffalo" went through the course of a young fighter.
Once he dared to approach his sergeant and ask him to film the process of preparing for battles.
According to the defender, for a whole week in a row he really had to walk with a selfie stick, or rather, with a wooden block to which the iPhone 6 was attached.
What's more, the sergeants regularly checked "Buffalo" so that he was constantly filming something.
Despite the shame, the warrior did everything as requested and immediately learned his lesson.
Why "Buffalo" misses its infantry past
Defending the homeland directly at the front, "Buffalo" lost a leg, and with it the opportunity to participate in infantry battles.
Currently, he watches with pride and sadness the fighters who are still fighting, taking part in assaults and destroying the invaders.
As "Buyvol" notes, he really managed to give 100% in the infantry.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-