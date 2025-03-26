Russian court cynically sentenced 23 Ukrainian Azov prisoners of war

The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don has sentenced captured Ukrainian soldiers who served in the Azov regiment at various times. All of them plan to appeal the verdict.

23 Azovites illegally sentenced to long prison terms in Russia

The charges against the captured Ukrainians were based on the fact that they all served in "Azov" at different times and expressed "negative attitudes towards the Russian-speaking population" and also held "pro-Ukrainian radical views."

In particular, some fighters defended Mariupol and the Azovstal plant, while others had already left the service at the time of the Russian invasion and were detained at home or during filtration.

Ukrainians are charged under three articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (all under two, and some under the third):

violent seizure of power (Part 4 of Article 35, Article 278 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation),

organization of the activities of a terrorist organization (Part 1, Article 205.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation),

undergoing training for terrorist activities (Article 205.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

The accusation is based on the fact that Azov was recognized as a terrorist organization by the decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation on August 2, 2022, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation.

12 people received real terms, and 11 more defendants in the case were sentenced to terms in absentia.

Sentenced to 22 years in a strict regime colony:

Yaroslav Zhdamarov,

Oleksandr Merochenec,

Nikita Timonin,

Alexander Mukhin,

Oleg Tishkul,

Arthur Gretsky.

Sentenced to 20 years in prison:

Alexander Irkh,

Artem Hrebeshkov.

Oleg Mizhgorodskyi was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Oleg Zharkov was sentenced to 13 years in a strict regime colony.

Anatoly Hrytsyk and Oleksiy Smykov were sentenced to 19 and 23 years in prison in a maximum-security colony.

Eleven defendants in the case, who returned to Ukraine as part of a prisoner exchange, were sentenced in absentia. In particular, David Kasatkin and Dmytro Labinsky were sentenced in absentia to 23 years in a maximum-security colony.

13 years in a general regime penal colony were received by:

Olena Bondarchuk,

Lilia Pavrianidis,

Elena Avramova,

Iryna Mogytych,

Vladislav Maiborod,

Marina Tekin,

Nina Bondarenko.

Liliya Rudenko and Natalia Golfiner were sentenced to 14 years in a general regime penal colony. The women were tried in absentia. In September last year, all nine were released during a prisoner exchange. It is reported that eight women worked as cooks at Azov, and another was the head of the food warehouse until January 2022.

The case of Oleksandr Ishchenko, who died in the Rostov pre-trial detention center, was closed, so he was not sentenced. Russian documents that were handed over with the body of the deceased indicate that "the cause of death has not been established." The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine is investigating the cruel treatment of Ukrainian prisoners.

In court, the defendants repeatedly claimed that their testimonies were falsified, they were interrogated without lawyers, they were treated in a degrading manner, they were denied medical care, and they were tortured.