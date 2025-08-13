The AFU have repelled 23 Russian attacks in the Pokrovsky direction since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 08/13/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy tried to launch offensive actions three times, and one battle is currently ongoing. Enemy aircraft carried out three airstrikes, dropping a total of five guided bombs, and the enemy also carried out 164 attacks, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems. Our units are actively engaged in disrupting the occupier's plans, and have achieved some success in certain areas.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian military repelled an enemy assault near Vovchansk.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked once in the Kupyansk direction in the Golubivka area.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled four attacks in the areas of Novovodyanye, Karpivka, Ridkodub, and Torske. Another attack is still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy attack, and another battle is currently underway. Units of the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka and Novoselivka.