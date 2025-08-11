The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to August 11, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,064,240 people, of which 1,000 people - over the past 24 hours.
Points of attention
- 1. The General Staff of the AFU has updated the combat losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine, revealing staggering figures.
- 2. Russian troops have suffered approximately 1,064,240 casualties from February 24, 2022, to August 11, 2025, with daily losses averaging around 1,000 people.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Russian troops also lost:
tanks — 11093 (+4),
armored combat vehicles — 23,114 (+7),
artillery systems — 31,380 (+37),
MLRS — 1462 (+2),
air defense means — 1204 (+0),
aircraft — 421 (+0),
helicopters — 340 (+0),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 50646 (+191),
cruise missiles — 3556 (+0),
ships / boats — 28 (+0),
submarines — 1 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 58113 (+131),
special equipment — 3936 (+0).
The data is being refined.
