The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to August 11, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,064,240 people, of which 1,000 people - over the past 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian army

Russian troops also lost:

tanks — 11093 (+4),

armored combat vehicles — 23,114 (+7),

artillery systems — 31,380 (+37),

MLRS — 1462 (+2),

air defense means — 1204 (+0),

aircraft — 421 (+0),

helicopters — 340 (+0),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 50646 (+191),

cruise missiles — 3556 (+0),

ships / boats — 28 (+0),

submarines — 1 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 58113 (+131),

special equipment — 3936 (+0).

The data is being refined.