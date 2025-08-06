The AFU neutralized over 160 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction during the day

Currently, 113 combat clashes have taken place on the front. On August 6, according to updated data, the enemy carried out 57 air strikes, used 99 guided aerial bombs, used 1,564 kamikaze drones to destroy them, and carried out over four thousand shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 22:00 06.08.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried 30 times to break through our defenses in the Pokrovsky direction in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Rodynske, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Myrnograd, Zvirovo, Udachne, and Novoukrainka.

According to available information, the losses of the occupiers in this direction today amount to 165 people killed and wounded.

In addition, the following were destroyed: