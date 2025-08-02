Situation on the Pokrovsky sector of the front — the AFU neutralized 111 Russian occupiers

Since the beginning of this day, 104 combat clashes have occurred on all directions of the front. The Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest.

Current situation on the Pokrovsky direction of the front

Operational information as of 22:00 08/02/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

Today, the occupiers launched one missile and 46 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 79 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians engaged 1,374 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,865 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Pokrovsk direction, invading units tried to break through our defenses 28 times in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Zapovdne, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Udachne, Zeleny Kut, Novoukrainka.

Two clashes are still ongoing.

Today, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 111 occupiers in this direction, 75 of them irreversibly.

Also destroyed:

1 car,

6 motorcycles,

3 UAVs,

2 guns,

UAV control antenna.

Three guns and one vehicle of the occupants were damaged.