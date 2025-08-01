The AFU neutralized over 150 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction during the day

The defense forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders' offensive plans and exhausting their combat potential. Since the beginning of the day, 130 combat clashes have occurred.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on August 1

Operational information as of 22:00 on 08/01/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out 49 air strikes in all directions of the front, used 82 guided bombs, used 1,394 kamikaze drones for strikes, and carried out about four thousand shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 48 assault and offensive actions during the day.

The activity of the Russian occupiers was observed in the areas of the following settlements: Popiv Yar, Mayak, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Zatyshok, Lysivka, Promin, Zvirovo, Udachne, Dachne, and Zeleny Kut.

The fighting continues to this day.

According to preliminary estimates, today our soldiers eliminated 112 and wounded 49 occupiers in this direction. Share

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed three cars, three motorcycles, 22 UAVs, and a shelter for personnel.