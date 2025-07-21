The situation at the front — most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 16:00 on 07/21/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten attacks by the invaders, and three more clashes are still ongoing. The enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 177 artillery attacks, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Golubivka and Zeleny Gay.

In the Lymansky direction, sixteen clashes occurred near the settlements of Novyi Mir, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka, Torske and in the direction of the settlements of Serebryanka, Seredne, Shandryholove, and Hryhorivka. Seven clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the Serebryanka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the area of Bila Hora and towards Predtechyny. One clash is still ongoing.