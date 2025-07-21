The situation at the front — most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsky direction

Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.
Points of attention
- The Pokrovsky direction witnessed the most combat clashes with Ukrainian defenders successfully repelling attacks and inflicting significant losses on the occupiers.
- Active fighting continues in various directions including Kupyansk, Lymansk, North Slobozhansk, Kursk, and more, with Ukrainian soldiers thwarting enemy assaults and maintaining defensive lines.
- Operational information as of July 21, 2025, reveals intense fighting with 101 combat clashes reported since the beginning of the day, showcasing the resilience and bravery of Ukrainian defenders.
Current situation on the front on July 21
Operational information as of 16:00 on 07/21/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten attacks by the invaders, and three more clashes are still ongoing. The enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 177 artillery attacks, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Golubivka and Zeleny Gay.
In the Lymansky direction, sixteen clashes occurred near the settlements of Novyi Mir, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka, Torske and in the direction of the settlements of Serebryanka, Seredne, Shandryholove, and Hryhorivka. Seven clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the Serebryanka area.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the area of Bila Hora and towards Predtechyny. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Torets direction, the invaders attacked eight times in the areas of Diliivka, Romanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynovye and towards Katerynivka and Pleshchiivka. Two clashes are ongoing.
In the Pokrovske direction, clashes of varying intensity have broken out 29 times today near the settlements of Udachne, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirovo, towards Novoukrainka, Pokrovske, Dachny, Myrnograd, and Mayak. Two battles are still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the aggressor tried to advance nine times in the areas of the settlements of Zirka, Piddubne, Myrne, Dachne and towards the settlements of Oleksandrograd and Voskresenka. Five clashes are still ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried three times to advance towards the positions of Ukrainian units in the Kamyanske area, in addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlement of Stepnohirsk.
In the Prydniprovske direction, there was one clash with the occupiers who attacked towards the settlement of Prydniprovske. The enemy was unsuccessful.
