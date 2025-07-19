The AFU neutralized almost 70 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

In total, 115 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on it.

The AFU neutralized almost 70 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction

Operational information as of 22:00 on 07/19/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian invaders carried out four missile strikes using 31 missiles, 44 air strikes, dropping 72 guided bombs. In addition, they engaged 1,375 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,151 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Pokrovskaya direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked positions 36 times in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Molodetske, Horikhove, Dachne, Myrnograd, Zvirovo, Muravka, Alekseevka and in the Pokrovskaya direction.

Our defenders repelled 35 assaults, and another clash is still ongoing.

Enemy aircraft carried out airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnograd, and Bilytske.

Today, according to preliminary data, 67 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 51 of which have been eliminated irrevocably.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one motorcycle, ten drones, and one satellite communications terminal.