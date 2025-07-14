Lymansky, Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky became the hottest areas of the front

Operational information as of 16:00 on 07/14/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Currently, there have been four enemy assaults in the Kramatorsk direction . The enemy attacked in the direction of Stupochky, Predtechyny, and Bila Hora.

In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks. The occupier units tried to advance towards Hryhorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, Verkhnokamyanskyi and Viyimka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled 10 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Novyi Mir, Kolodyazi, Torske and in the directions of Novosergiivka and Shandryholovye. Four more attacks are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked five times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Kindrashivka, Stepovaya Novoselivka, Zagryzove, and in the direction of Novaya Kruglyakivka and Petropavlivka.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, three clashes took place near Vovchansk and Kamyanka.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy conducted 10 offensive actions today, and three clashes are currently ongoing. The enemy carried out five air strikes, dropped a total of 11 guided bombs, and carried out 170 attacks, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out three assault operations on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and Diliivka. Ukrainian units have already repelled one attack, and two clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already launched 26 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Novoekonomichne, Myrne, Rodynske, Fedorivka, Razine, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Oleksiivka and in the direction of Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Novopavlivka, Myrnograd. Restraining the enemy onslaught, the Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 24 attacks by enemy units, two more clashes are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders have attacked Ukrainian army positions 12 times near the settlements of Novokhatske, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Myrne, Puddubne, Voskresenka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole and Temyrivka. Our soldiers have already repelled nine attacks. The fighting is not ceasing.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Hulyaipil direction , but carried out an air strike on Bilogirye.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invading units once attacked Ukrainian positions, trying to advance towards Kamyanske. Novodanylivka and Plavni were hit by airstrikes.