The AFU eliminated 105 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours
Ukraine
The AFU eliminated 105 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
In total, 151 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on it.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on July 12

Operational information as of 22:00 12.07.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Pokrovsk direction, from the beginning of this day, the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Razine, Myrne, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Shevchenko, Zvirovo, Udachne, Horikhove, in the directions of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Filiya and Oleksiivka.

Our defenders stopped 47 enemy assaults, and four more clashes are ongoing.

Today, according to preliminary data, 162 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 105 of them irreversibly.

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed:

  • 1 multi-purpose armored light tractor,

  • 26 unmanned aerial vehicles,

  • 1 car,

  • 9 motorcycles,

  • 2 satellite communication terminals,

  • 2 enemy electronic warfare stations.

