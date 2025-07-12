The AFU eliminated 105 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours

In total, 151 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on it.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 105 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours.
Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on July 12
Operational information as of 22:00 12.07.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the Pokrovsk direction, from the beginning of this day, the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Razine, Myrne, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Shevchenko, Zvirovo, Udachne, Horikhove, in the directions of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Filiya and Oleksiivka.
Our defenders stopped 47 enemy assaults, and four more clashes are ongoing.
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed:
1 multi-purpose armored light tractor,
26 unmanned aerial vehicles,
1 car,
9 motorcycles,
2 satellite communication terminals,
2 enemy electronic warfare stations.
