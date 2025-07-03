The situation on the front — the Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest

Operational information as of 16:00 03.07.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks, and two more clashes are ongoing. The enemy carried out 6 air strikes, dropped a total of 13 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 149 artillery attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

Today, the enemy attacked our troops' positions in the Vovchansk area and in the direction of Ambarne on the Yuzhno-Slobozhansk direction seven times. The settlements of Okhrimivka and Vilhuvatka were hit by airstrikes.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of Kindrashivka, Zagryzove, and towards Petropavlivka, and another clash is ongoing.

The aggressor attacked the positions of our troops in the Lyman direction 11 times — near Novy Mir, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodyazy, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Serebryanka, and in the direction of Dronivka.

On the Siverskyi direction, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attempt to advance near Viymka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Bila Hora.