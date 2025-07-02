10 areas of concentration of the Russian army were hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces at once
Ukraine
10 areas of concentration of the Russian army were hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces at once

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of July 2, 2025
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck ten areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

  • The Russian army has suffered heavy losses over the course of large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, with detailed figures indicating the extent of damage to personnel, equipment, and vehicles.
  • The Ukrainian forces faced multiple missile attacks, air strikes, and drone engagements from the enemy, highlighting the challenging and dynamic nature of the conflict in the region.

Losses of the Russian army as of July 2, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 07/02/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,022,090 (+1,110) people

  • tanks — 10985 (+2) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 22931 (+3) units

  • artillery systems — 29794 (+40) units

  • MLRS — 1427 (+0) units

  • air defense systems — 1191 (+1) units

  • aircraft — 420 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 340 (+0) units

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 43013 (+73)

  • cruise missiles — 3436 (+0)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0)

  • submarines — 1 (+0)

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 53786 (+90)

  • special equipment — 3921 (+0)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 60 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using two missiles and 119 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 5,681 attacks, 108 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 2,674 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

Ukraine
