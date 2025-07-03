The AFU eliminated 1,000 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU eliminated 1,000 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, from July 2 to 3, the Russian army lost 1,000 soldiers, a tank, and 5 armored combat vehicles at the front.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,000 Russian occupiers within a single day, showcasing their strength on the frontlines.
  • The Russian army suffered significant losses including 1,000 soldiers, a tank, and 5 armored combat vehicles in the recent conflict.
  • Total enemy combat losses in the war with Ukraine have surpassed a million wounded or killed, along with a substantial amount of equipment and resources.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to July 3, 2025 are approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,023,090 (+1,000) people wounded/killed;

  • tanks — 10,986 (+1) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,936 (+5) units;

  • artillery systems — 29,815 (+21) units;

  • MLRS — 1427 units (+0);

  • air defense systems — 1191 units (+0);

  • aircraft — 420 units (+0);

  • helicopters — 340 units (+0);

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 43,098 (+85) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3436 units (+0);

  • ships/boats — 28 units (+0);

  • submarines — 1 unit (+0);

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 53,887 (+101) units;

  • special equipment — 3922 (+1) units.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
10 areas of concentration of the Russian army were hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces at once
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of July 2, 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The situation at the front — almost 80 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU eliminated over 120 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?