Over the past 24 hours, from July 2 to 3, the Russian army lost 1,000 soldiers, a tank, and 5 armored combat vehicles at the front.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,000 Russian occupiers within a single day, showcasing their strength on the frontlines.
- The Russian army suffered significant losses including 1,000 soldiers, a tank, and 5 armored combat vehicles in the recent conflict.
- Total enemy combat losses in the war with Ukraine have surpassed a million wounded or killed, along with a substantial amount of equipment and resources.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to July 3, 2025 are approximately:
personnel — about 1,023,090 (+1,000) people wounded/killed;
tanks — 10,986 (+1) units;
armored combat vehicles — 22,936 (+5) units;
artillery systems — 29,815 (+21) units;
MLRS — 1427 units (+0);
air defense systems — 1191 units (+0);
aircraft — 420 units (+0);
helicopters — 340 units (+0);
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 43,098 (+85) units;
cruise missiles — 3436 units (+0);
ships/boats — 28 units (+0);
submarines — 1 unit (+0);
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 53,887 (+101) units;
special equipment — 3922 (+1) units.
