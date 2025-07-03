The AFU eliminated 1,000 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, from July 2 to 3, the Russian army lost 1,000 soldiers, a tank, and 5 armored combat vehicles at the front.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to July 3, 2025 are approximately: